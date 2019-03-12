Samsung could be working on Huawei Mate X-like foldable phone, patent reveals

Samsung is apparently working on a new foldable phone that looks exactly like the Huawei Mate X. LetsGoDigital has uncovered a Samsung patent with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) on September 21, 2018, and published on January 24. The patent reveals a foldable phone with a clamshell design where a tablet-like device folds to become a smartphone with a screen on both sides.

The patent also suggests the device will be compact in size, offering a hinge mechanism in the middle that will allow the device to fold, like Huawei Mate X’s Falcon Wing hinge system. That’s quite different from Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, which unfolds like a book from a smartphone to a tablet.

It remains to be seen if Samsung actually goes with this design for the Galaxy Fold 2. Keep in mind that devices featured in patents don’t always make it to a commercial release. However, there is already speculation that Samsung could be working on multiple foldable phones.

Recently, Bloomberg reported that Samsung was working on two more foldable smartphones with new designs, one of which was said to have a screen on the outside, identical to that of the Mate X. The other device might have a clamshell design with a smaller external display, similar to the upcoming Motorola Razr V4.

Samsung has been one of the first few smartphone makers that see great potential in foldable phones. Just last month, the South Korean major launched the $1980 Galaxy Fold. The company plans to sell the Galaxy Fold in the US and South Korea from April 26.