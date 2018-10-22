Samsung could be developing a dedicated gaming smartphone: Report

Speculation is rife that Samsung has been developing a high-end gaming smartphone that could feature a Snapdragon 845 processor and 8GB RAM.

Samsung is apparently working a new smartphone with a focus on mobile gaming. Details are limited at the moment, but a tweet from Samsung Mobile News, an official Twitter account, claims that the South Korean major is internally working on such device. We do not know its release date or price, but we definitely know that the handset will be pitched as a gaming-centric device.

Speculation is rife that Samsung has been developing a high-end gaming smartphone that could feature a Snapdragon 845 processor and 8GB RAM. The phone is likely to feature a large screen size, a bigger battery life, and more storage. We can also expect the phone to feature a special cooling system as seen on the Galaxy Note 9, the company’s flagship smartphone.

But isn’t hard to tell why Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone maker, wants to launch a dedicated gaming phone in the market. Over the past few months, a number of companies have launched smartphones targeted at mobile gamers. Asus, Razer, Nubia, and Huawei are already offering smartphones in the market intended to play graphics-heavy mobile games.

Beside working on phones with an in-display camera, Samsung is also working on a gaming smartphone 😎🔥https://t.co/CSHENBFmkk — SamsungMobile.News | Max (@Samsung_News_) October 19, 2018

Take the case of Mate 20 X, which was launched last week at Huawei’s high-profile event in London. A super-sized Mate 20 X has a mammoth 7.12-inch OLED screen, packs a Kirin 980 processor, triple cameras on the back, and supports Nintendo Switch-like controls. Huawei apparently believes its gaming phone is a “better portable gaming machine” than the Nintendo Switch.

Even Razer, the company known for selling PC peripherals, claims it has made the best gaming-centric smartphone on the form of Razer 2. The phone, which is yet to made available in India, sports a 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 845 processor and 8GB RAM.

