scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Samsung confirms ‘Unpacked’ event for August 10: Here’s what to expect

The invitations for Unpacked" 2022 are out and Samsung will hold its August 10 event to launch new foldable smartphones.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 20, 2022 7:31:22 am
Samsung Unpacked 2022, Galaxy Z fLIP 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5, how to watch samsung unpacked 2022Event officially scheduled for August 10 to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4. (Image credit: Samsung)

It’s August and Samsung wants to show off what it has to offer before the holiday season kicks off.

After days of speculation surrounding the official date, Samsung sent out an official invite to its “Unpacked” event on Wednesday, confirming that the product launch event will take place on August 10. The event will start at 9:00 am ET or 6:30 pm IST and will be streamed on Samsung’s YouTube channel.

The South Korean behemoth didn’t explicitly detail which products will debut next month; however, Samsung will likely debut at least two new foldable smartphones, possibly the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. Both foldable phones are highly anticipated among Samsung fans, especially the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The invite more or less confirms the arrival of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which will succeed last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 which was a commercial hit.

Also read |Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G review: The foldable phone for ‘normal’ people

Samsung has been putting a lot of effort to make foldable smartphones become mainstream. Its Galaxy Z Flip 3 had a starting price of $1000 and improved durability to appeal to average consumers. The Galaxy Z Fold 3, meanwhile, sits on top of Samsung’s Galaxy smartphone line, both in terms of price and perception. The phone came with a 6.2-inch display that unfolds into a 7.6in-screen tablet. It also had a selfie camera underneath the flexible display, making it practically invisible to the user

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policyPremium
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policy

Despite a larger push from Samsung, foldable phones remain a niche and are yet to make people excited about the new phone form factor. Motorola and Huawei also have a lineup of foldable phones on the market.

Also read |Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 review: Folding it right

Samsung insiders and industry experts expect the company to announce two new smartwatches at the next month’s Unpacked event. The high-end watch could be called the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. It will have a more rugged design and will supposedly come in titanium. The smartwatch will reportedly be less mechanical and ditch the rotating bezel. The Galaxy Watch Pro 5 will take on Cupertino’s rumoured Apple Watch Pro will differentiate itself with a larger and more shatter-resistant screen, tougher body with a rugged case and longer battery life. The rugged Apple Watch have a case size between 46mm and 47mm and pricing could start as high as around $900 or $999, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Result delay affects students as corruption taint cripples top offices
Magadh University, Bihar

Result delay affects students as corruption taint cripples top offices

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ‘payoffs’

Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ‘payoffs’

Premium
Sanjay Pandey: An officer known for his run-ins with establishment

Sanjay Pandey: An officer known for his run-ins with establishment

Govt brings up freebies, fiscal health of some states
Lessons from Lanka crisis

Govt brings up freebies, fiscal health of some states

Haryana: DSP killing puts illegal mining back in focus
Run over by truck

Haryana: DSP killing puts illegal mining back in focus

After Yogi orders ‘strict action’, four held in Lulu namaz video

After Yogi orders ‘strict action’, four held in Lulu namaz video

Prophet remarks row: SC says Nupur Sharma won’t be arrested for now

Prophet remarks row: SC says Nupur Sharma won’t be arrested for now

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

EIA rules amended: projects near LoC, those of strategic value won't need green nod

EIA rules amended: projects near LoC, those of strategic value won't need green nod

SKM rejects MSP panel: ‘Law on support price not on agenda, stacked with govt loyalists’

SKM rejects MSP panel: ‘Law on support price not on agenda, stacked with govt loyalists’

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement