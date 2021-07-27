Samsung confirms new Z Fold series, Galaxy Watch 4 to launch on August 11

Samsung is gearing up to launch two new Galaxy Z series phones on August 11. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is seen in this file photo. (Express Photo)

Samsung has confirmed it will launch the new Z Fold series at its August 11 event. The company had announced it would host the next Unpacked Event on the said date. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 are widely expected at this launch. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will also be released at the event.

“We will unleash our latest and greatest Galaxy Z series to reshape the smartphone category and completely reimagine your experiences,” said Dr TM Roh, President & Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics in a press release.

Roh added that while “Z Fold will combine the very best that smartphones and tablets offer, while the Z Flip will exhibit an even more refined style, armed with more durable, stronger materials,” according to the press announcement.

He also confirmed that the Galaxy Z family will get support for the S Pen and Samsung will showcase its first-ever option which is designed specifically for foldable phones.

Samsung added the S Pen to its S21 series this year, the S Pen was a staple feature of Note devices. Samsung had earlier confirmed that no Galaxy Note phone would be launching this. Roh also confirmed that Samsung is working with Google “to enrich the foldable ecosystems with popular apps and services.”

Read more | Samsung warns of severe chip crunch, will likely skip the Galaxy Note 21 this year

“From hands-free optimized video calling with Google Duo and watching videos in Flex mode on YouTube to multitasking in Microsoft Teams, our foldable ecosystem will offer a wealth of seamless and optimized experiences,” he added.

Meanwhile, the new Galaxy Watch 4 will come with the new One UI Watch which will combine Samsung’s Tizen and Google’s Wear. This will also mean that the Galaxy Watch 4 will come with support for Google Play Store and other Google apps, which was previously missing.