Samsung clamshell foldable phone to launch before S11: Flip design, cheaper price and more

Samsung Galaxy Fold was one of the most interesting piece of tech that launched this year. Looks like, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is going to carry forward the tradition to next year as well. Several past reports have revealed that in 2020 Samsung will release not one but two foldable phones. One of them is said to be the successor to the Fold, while the second one is said to be a clamshell foldable phone.

A new report coming from Yonhap news agency now suggests that Samsung will launch the clamshell foldable phone in February 2020 right before the release of Samsung’s annual flagship smartphone series aka Galaxy S11 series.

Several rumours and leaks about Samsung’s clamshell foldable phone have been circulating on the web for some months hinting at the imminent launch. In fact, renders and live images of the clamshell foldable phone have also surfaced online showing how the phone will look. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold that folds like a book, the clamshell foldable phone will fold into a square, which means it can easily fit inside the jeans pocket.

Ahead of the official announcement, the clamshell foldable phone from Samsung has been subjected to various leaks. Some live images of the clamshell foldable phone have also appeared showing the design of the phone. Going by the leaked image, the Samsung clamshell foldable phone looks very different from the existing Galaxy Fold.

Folds vertically

The Galaxy Fold folds like book. The Samsung clamshell foldable phone will not be the same. The clamshell fold will be a sort of flip phone, which means it will be quite similar to the recently launched 2019 Motorola Razr edition. It will fold vertically unlike the Fold. This also means that unlike the Fold that required two hands to open and close, the upcoming Samsung clamshell foldable phone can be operated with just one hand.

Samsung clamshell foldable phone: Leaked specs

The Galaxy Fold comes packed with a big 7.3-inch screen that folds into a book. Unlike the Fold, the upcoming Samsung clamshell foldable phone is expected to sport a smaller screen that measures 6.7-inch.

According to live images posted by users on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging site, the Samsung clamshell foldable phone will come with half the cameras of the Fold. The Galaxy Fold comes with six cameras in total, two on the outside, two inside, and three on the back side of the phone. The Samsung clamshell foldable phone is expected to come with three cameras.

As seen in the leaked live images, two cameras will placed on the front cover of the phone while the third one will sit on the top-middle of the screen in the form of a punch-hole. The cameras specifications are yet to be revealed.

For now, no more specs details of the Samsung clamshell foldable phone are available. However, it is expected that the clamshell phone could be powered the latest Qualcomm/Exynos flagship processor.

Considering 5G is going to be a big thing in 2020, it is likely that the Samusng clamshell foldable phone will come with 5G support.

Will be cheaper

Considering Samsung is compromising on features for the clamshell foldable phone, the price of it will be relatively low. The Samsung Galaxy Fold is priced at around $2,000 in the US. In India, the phone costs around Rs 1.6lakh. Some reports suggest that the upcoming Galaxy clamshell phone will be priced almost half, which is around $1,000, than the Fold.

The new report from Korean website reveals that Samsung is already in talks with three Korean mobile carriers to release the clamshell foldable phone in around two months from now. The report suggests that some “unnamed industry sources” have confirmed that Samsung will host a special “Unpacked” event in the US around mid-February to launch the company’s first clamshell foldable phone.

The clamshell foldable phone is said to be available for purchase soon after the official launch. Folks at IANS reached out to Samsung but the company reportedly “declined to comment on the release schedule of the new foldable smartphone”. So, we must wait for Samsung confirms its second foldable smartphone.

India launch?

New report suggests that Samsung will launch the clamshell foldable phone in February 2020. In the same month, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch its annual flagship phone aka the Galaxy S11 series. Under the S11 series, Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11 Plus and Galaxy S11 Lite. The new report reveals that the clamshell foldable phone will launch before the Galaxy S11 series.

For now, there are no details about the India launch of the clamshell fold. However, as Galaxy Fold launched in the country we can expect this one also to hit the Indian market. Samsung India is yet to confirm this.

