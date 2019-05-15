Samsung’s claim: Sold over 5 million units of Galaxy A series in 70 days

Samsung has claimed to have sold over five million units of the Galaxy A-series smartphones across India in a span of 70 days. In the process, the smartphone maker has generated over $1 billion in revenue.

The company had first introduced the Galaxy A series devices on March 1 earlier this year and since then it has launched six Galaxy A smartphones namely the Galaxy A10, A20, A30, A50, A70 and A2 Core. All these models have become popular across the country in a short span of time, the company said in a release.

Samsung’s market share in India had witnessed a sharp fall in the past few years owing to the influx of its Chinese competitors such as Xiaomi, Huawei, Oppo and Vivo, which offered better specifications at a much competitive price when compared to Samsung.

After reassessing the situation, Samsung introduced its a range of smartphones under the Galaxy A series earlier this year. Samsung had earlier this month said that sold over two million smartphones in the Galaxy A series amounting to $500 million across the country in just 40 days.

The smartphone maker has also launched ‘India Ready Action’ campaign to support the momentum of Galaxy A sales in India and plans to sell $4 billion worth of Galaxy A smartphones this year.

“I would like to thank our consumers for making Galaxy A an unprecedented success story. Designed for young millennials and Gen Z, Galaxy A offers capabilities to shoot videos in Ultra–Wide, Slow-Mo and Hyperlapse modes. These features are transforming the way consumers are using smartphones by allowing real-time content creation and sharing,” Ranjivjit Singh, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung India said in a statement.

The company’s flagship device, the Galaxy S10+ is also doing well in the country, helping Samsung consolidate its number one spot in the premium segment.

“Our premium lineup (S10, S10+ and S10e) has also done extremely well and we had a 77 per cent value market share in the premium smartphone category (Rs 30,000 and above) in India,” Singh added.

To recall, Samsung overtook OnePlus to take the top spot in the premium smartphone in India in Q1 2019, according to recent data published by research firm Counterpoint.