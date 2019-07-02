‘Missed something with the foldable phone,’ says Samsung’s DJ Koh on Galaxy Fold problems

Samsung CEO DJ Koh has admitted that the Galaxy Fold fiasco was embarrassing and that the company missed problems on the foldable phone. He went on to confirm that Samsung was on the path to recovery with the Fold phone.

The Samsung boss refused to comment on when the Galaxy Fold would launch again, though he said it was not a question of if the phone would be reintroduced, but rather when. DJ Koh made these comments to journalists at a select meeting in South Korea, and his comments were reported by UK-based The Independent.

“It was embarrassing. I pushed it through before it was ready,” DJ Koh was quoted as saying. “At the moment, more than 2,000 devices are being tested right now in all aspects. We defined all the issues. Some issues we didn’t even think about, but thanks to our reviewers, mass volume testing is ongoing,” explained the Samsung chief, according to the report.

When asked whether Koh sees a future where smartphones might not even exist, he said that he saw the Galaxy Fold as the beginning of the end, and that another form factor will be a possibility. He said that with 5G coming up, companies will have to think smart devices. “Smartphones may decline but new devices will emerge,” he was quoted as saying.

On the Galaxy Fold, Koh was confident that they have defined and solved all the problems. On the launch date he said, “In due course…Give us a bit more time.”

The Galaxy Fold was due to go on sale in April, but Samsung has delayed this after reviewers reported problems with the foldable display, which is the USP of the device. The Galaxy Fold screen showed signs of a broken OLED for some reviewers, though in some cases, Samsung said the problems occurred because the reviewers mistakenly removed a protective slip, which was actually a part of the display.

Samsung in its statement at the time also said it would warn users that they should not remove the film because it was part of the display and doing so would cause problems to the screen. The Galaxy Fold has a starting price of $1980 and is one of Samsung’s most innovative and ambitious smartphone launch for 2019 .