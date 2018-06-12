Samsung Carnival on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, S8+, Galaxy On Nxt, and more

Samsung Carnival on Flipkart is offering deals and discounts on premium Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy On Nxt and more Samsung Carnival on Flipkart is offering deals and discounts on premium Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy On Nxt and more

Samsung has brought its summer carnival on the e-commerce platform, Flipkart. The three day Samsung Carnival has kicked off today and will continue till June 14. During the sale, Samsung will offer discounts, bank offers and special EMI schemes on select products. The company has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer instant discount of 10 percent that can be availed through HDFC credit and debit cards.

The Samsung Carnival sale includes offers on Samsung’s previous year flagship models which is S8, Galaxy S8+. Other Samsung phones on discount are Galaxy On Max, Galaxy On Nxt, Galaxy S7 Edge etc. In addition, Samsung TVs, refrigerators, washing machine and wearables can also be bought with discounts. Here is a list of top deals on Samsung products being offered during Samsung Carnival on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+get up to Rs 12,000 off

Samsung’s premium smartphone, Galaxy S8 is available on Flipkart at a discount price of Rs 37,990 for the 64GB storage variant. This is Rs 12,000 flat discount on the original price. Prospective buyers can also avail 10 percent instant discount on making the purchase via HDFC credit and debit cards. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S8+ can be bought for a price of Rs 43,990 against the original price of Rs 51,990, which is Rs 10,000 discount. The Plus variant also carries HDFC instant discount offer.

To recall, the Galaxy S8 series was the first from Samsung’s smartphone shelf to feature an edge-to-edge Infinity 18:9 display with minimal bezels. The devices are powered by proprietary Exynos 8895 chipset from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt at Rs 10,900

During the Samsung Carnival sale, the Galaxy On Nxt will be available at a discount price of Rs 10,900 against the MRP of Rs 17,900 during the Carnival sale. The offer is applicable on the 3GB RAM and 64GB storage model. Consumers can further get an exchange offer of up to Rs 10,000. In addition they can avail 10 percent instant discount on HDFC debit and credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt features a 5.5-inch HD display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. It is powered by Exynos 7870 octa-core processor clocked at 1.6GHz. The phone features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. It has a battery backup of 3300mAh.

Samsung Galaxy On5 at Rs 5,999

Samsung Galaxy On5 can be bought at a discount price of Rs 5,999 for the 8GB storage model. The handset carries HDFC 10 percent instant discount as well. It features a 5-inch HD display with 1280 x 720 pixel resolution. It is powered by an Exynos 3475 quad-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz. The Galaxy On5 has an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB storage variant at Rs 32,900

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB storage model will be available at a discount price of Rs 32,900 during the Carnival sale. The handset is currently retailing at an MRP of Rs 35,900 on Samsung’s official site. Consumers can also avail an additional discount of up to Rs 14,700 on exchange. Similar to the other smartphones in the list, Galaxy S7 Edge gets 10 percent instant discount on HDFC debit and credit card.

The Galaxy S7 Edge features a 5.5-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display with 2560 X 1440 pixel resolution. It is powered by Exynos 8890 octa-core chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. The phone is IP68 rated water and dust resistant. Galaxy S7 Edge has a 12MP camera on the rear side with dual pixel and f/1.7 aperture. It has a battery backup of 3600mAh.

Offers on Samsung home appliances and wearable

Samsung Carnival is also offering discounts on home appliances including Samsung Basic Smart 80cm (32-inch) Full HD LED TV, which can be purchased at a discount price of Rs 23,999. The sale also extends to Samsung’s 253 L Frost Free Double Door 4 Star Refrigerator and Samsung 6.5 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine at an offer price of Rs 24,990 and Rs 26,999 respectively. Samsung wearable, Gear Fit 2 Pro gets a discount as well and can be purchased at a discount price of Rs 10,990.

