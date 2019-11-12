Samsung camera app hints at Galaxy phone with 108MP Lens: Will it be S11?

Samsung is indeed working on a 108MP camera phone, confirms a code in the latest One UI 2.0 beta version of the Samsung Camera app. According to a XDA Developers report, the code reveals support for a resolution of 12,000×9,000 pixels photos, which is a total of 108,000,000 total pixels, or 108MPs hinting at a 108MP camera phone soon.

The code does not mention the name of the phone in which Samsung is planning to use a 108MP sensor. But previous reports suggest that it is actually Samsung Galaxy S11 that could come periscope-style 108MP primary shooter with 5X optical zoom. The phone could launch early next year in February.

Further, the code suggests that the 108MP photos will have 4:3 or 20:9 aspect ratios. According to the tipster Ice Universe, the 20:9 aspect ratio photos will have a lower 4,032 x 1,800 pixels resolution. The 108 MP ISOCELL sensor is said to rely on 4-in-1 pixel-binning technique to take 27MP photos.

Samsung has made 108MP camera sensor Xiaomi, which is being used the company’s Mi Mix Alpha as well as Mi CC9 Pro or Mi Note 10 smartphones. However, it looks like Samsung will now launch its own smartphone with its 108MP camera sensor.

For the Galaxy S11, Samsung will likely use a different camera sensor that the existing 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor on the Mi CC9 Pro, as per Ice Universe. A report in South Korea’s The Elec had said the camera modules will be supplied by Samsung Mobile’s sister firm Samsung Electro-Mechanics.

Samsung Galaxy S11 is speculated to feature a quad-camera setup at the back so the 108MP primary lens will be coupled with 3D sensing ToF modules. The camera sensor will also support optical image stabilisation (OIS).