Samsung Bixby 2.0 facing issues with voice commands after Android Pie update: Report

Samsung recently started rolling out its Android 9.0 Pie based One UI to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in select market. However, after the update many users have started facing issues with Bixby 2.0 failing to understand voice commands, according to a report by SamMobile.

The report states that Bixby 2.0 fails to understand commands that the digital voice assistant was able to understand and execute with Bixby 1.0 after the Pie update. After the publication tested out the issue for themselves, they determined that the issue lies within Bixby 2.0 and not the Android update.

They further stated that the same issue is present on the Galaxy Note 9 running Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo with Bixby 2.0.

According to the report, with the update, Bixby 2.0 fails to do various tasks that including booking an Uber, checking for updates, showing YouTube subscriptions, enabling Dolby Atmos and much more. SamMobile states that this might be due to the fact that Bixby 2.0 servers aren’t fully operational as of now.

For users who have already updated to the Android Pie based One UI ROM, they will have to stick with facing these issues, until Samsung issues a fix for them. However, if you are a beta tester of One UI and do not want to face these problems anymore, you can roll back to the much more stable Android 8.1 Oreo based Experience UI ROM using Samsung’s Smart Switch app.