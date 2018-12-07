Samsung Bestday offer: Galaxy Note 9, S9+ with Rs 9,000 upgrade bonus, discounts on Galaxy A7

Samsung Bestday offer has been announced in India with deals on Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy A9 and more smartphones. This is a limited period offer, during which Galaxy J8 will be available at a special price of Rs 15,990. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9+ comes with Rs 9,000 upgrade bonus, while Galaxy A9 an be bought with Rs 4,000 upgrade bonus. Samsung Galaxy A7 gets Rs 2,000 discount.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy A9 upgrade bonus offer: How does it work?

To avail the offers, users will need to download My Galaxy app and sign-up for it. Open the app, tap on the upgrade banner and click on ‘Check Now’ to exchange old device for a new Samsung phone. The app will display exchange price for the user’s old device with Unique Quote ID. Next, users will need to choose the Samsung phone they want to buy.

People who choose the 1TB-ready Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or Galaxy S9+ can avail upgrade bonus of Rs 9,000. The upgrade bonus will be Rs 4,000 for those who choose Samsung Galaxy A9. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 512GB storage option is available at a price of Rs 84,900. The storage is further expandable up to 512GB, which makes the phone 1TB-ready.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ price in India is Rs 64,900 for 64GB storage, while 256GB storage variant will cost Rs 72,900, respectively. Both the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9+ are the company’s flagship smartphones that come with Infinity display, dual rear cameras with variable aperture. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has a bigger battery and Bluetooth-enabled S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy A9 is the world’s first smartphone with four rear cameras. It is priced at Rs 36,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs 39,999 for 8GB RAM model. The internal storage on both the versions is 128GB. Specifications include 6.3-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 24MP front camera.

After users chooses the Samsung smartphone they want to buy in exchange, they can tap on ‘Visit Store’ option to see a list of nearby Samsung stores to get the phone or select ‘Buy Online’ to purchase the phone from Samsung Shop online. Those who purchase the device online will need to show Quote ID to avail the offer.

Samsung Galaxy A7, Galaxy J8 discounts

Samsung Galaxy A7 was launched at a price of Rs 23,990, but it will be available at a special price of Rs 21,990 after Rs 2,000 discount. This is Samsung’s first triple rear camera and those looking for a good camera phone in Rs 25,000 price range can consider the Galaxy A7. The phone offers good performance and other features like the face unlock, performance and overall battery life tick the right boxes as well, we said in our review.

Samsung Galaxy J8 will be available at a special price of Rs 15,990, down from the original price of Rs 18,990. It features a 6-inch HD+ Infinity display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Samsung Galaxy J8 gets 16MP+5MP dual rear cameras and 16MP front camera. The battery is 3500mAh.