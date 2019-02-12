Samsung ‘Best Days’ Valentine’s Day offer: Rs 7,000 off on Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 9 deals

Samsung has announced its ‘Best Days’ sale as part of Valentine’s Day deals with offers on its Galaxy Note9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones. The limited period offer also includes additional deals for those who shop using their HDFC credit and debit card.

Samsung Galaxy Note9 buyers can avail an instant cashback of Rs 7000. This offer is only available for 8GB RAM+512GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 84,900 in India. An additional cashback of Rs 6,000 can be availed by people who purchase using HDFC credit or debit card.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ gets Rs 7,000 price drop. The 64GB storage model will be available for Rs 57,900, down from Rs Rs 64,900. The 128GB and 256GB storage variants can be bought at a price of Rs 61,900 and Rs 65,900 respectively. The two storage models were launched in India at Rs 68,900 and Rs 72,900, respectively. HDFC card users can avail Rs 6000 cashback.

Samsung has also announced its upgrade offer under which people can avail an additional exchange bonus of Rs 9,000 upon upgrading to a Samsung smartphone. If one takes into account the Rs 9,000 upgrade bonus, Galaxy Note9 8GB RAM+512GB ROM option will be available at Rs 68,900 whereas 6GB RAM+128GB ROM model can be bought at a price of Rs 58900.

The upgrade bonus offer of Rs 9,000 is applicable on Samsung Galaxy S9+ as well. The 64GB storage model will be available for Rs 48,900, while 128GB storage variant can be bought for Rs 52,900 respectively. The higher-end 256GB storage model will be available at a price of Rs 56,900.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ is a solid flagship device with top of the line processing and one of the best Android camera. The phone stands out for its camera capabilities as it has dual lens and dual apertures. The phone is stylish and has a stunning 6.2-inch Super AMOLED QHD+ Infinity display. Under the hood, it runs Exynos 9810 mobile processor for fast performance.

The S Pen is one of the biggest features that differentiates Note9 from Galaxy S9 series. The accessory is innovative and comes with Bluetooth support for taking selfies or control music playback. The processor is the same as Galaxy S9+ and the cameras are also comparable. The phone has a 4,000mAh battery, which should easily last for a day.

Finally, Samsung Galaxy Watch worth Rs 24,990 will be available at Rs 9,999 when bought with Galaxy Note9 128GB or 512GB storage variants. The Galaxy Watch should appeal to Android users, given the number of functions it can support with the biggest strength being its battery life.