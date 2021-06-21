Samsung begins mass producing Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3, could launch on August 3

Samsung’s next big smartphone launches of the year are expected to be two folding phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. As per a new report by tipster Jon Prosser via FrontPageTech, the upcoming smartphones are already in mass production and can see an early August launch.

An earlier leak suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 could see a market launch date of August 27. However, that’s the date when you will be able to get your hands on the device, and the phones are expected to get an official launch event before that. The new report suggests this Unpacked launch event could take place on August 3 this year.

The report also suggests that Samsung is ordering the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 on a larger scale than its previous folding models, at a rate of 50,000 to 70,000 units a day. The brand is expected to reportedly get 7 million units of these devices ready ahead of the launch event, combined with 1-2 million units for previous models.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: What to expect

A leak from May 2021 had suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature less of a gap between the two folded halves of the device compared to its predecessor. The Z Fold 3 is expected to launch in three colours including green, black and silver.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship chipset with a 4,275mAh battery. A lighter frame, thinner bezels and for the first time for Samsung, an under-display front camera is also expected on the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also expected to come with major design enhancements compared to its predecessor. The vertically folding phone is now expected to come with a vertical camera set up to make more room for a bigger outer screen. This should allow the secondary screen to offer more content and functionality.

Expected colour options for the phone include black, white, purple and green. Again, the leaks for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are also not officially confirmed and could not end up being the final product. We suggest taking the leaks with a pinch of salt.