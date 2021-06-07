Samsung announces Rs 10,000 instant cashback for Galaxy S21+: Here are the details

Samsung is offering a host of discounts on its latest line of its Galaxy S21 series. If you’re looking to buy the buy the Galaxy S21+, the company is offering an instant cashback of Rs 10,000. This brings the effective price for the 128GB variant to Rs 71,999 while the 256GB variant will be available at an effective price of Rs 75,999. The phone was launched at a price of Rs 81,999 in India.

Samsung has also launched various bundle offers on the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy S21 series device. The company has confirmed that customers buying the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+ or Galaxy S21 will be able to get the Galaxy Buds Pro worth Rs 15,990 at just Rs 990 or get the Samsung Shop Voucher worth Rs 10,000.

However, in order to claim the Galaxy Buds Pro, they will have to do so after buying the Galaxy S21 series phone. After they buy the phone, they will have to register on the Samsung Shop and a claim voucher, which will let them purchase the Buds Pro for Rs 990.

Samsung is also offering an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively for Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21 buyers. Customers looking to purchase the devices using HDFC debit cards and EMI using credit cards will be able to avail a bank cashback offer of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

Samsung has confirmed that the offers are applicable with immediate effect. The company has stated that the offers will be valid till June 30, 2021 across Samsung Shop, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading retail stores and e-commerce portals.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S21+ has a 6.7-inch FHD+ dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display. The Galaxy S21 has a 6.2-inch FHD+ dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display.

All three devices use Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front and have an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The three Galaxy S21 series phones are powered by either the Exynos 2100 processor in India.