scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 India prices revealed, pre-booking opens today

Those who pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 during Samsung Live will be eligible for a free Wireless Charger Duo.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 16, 2022 11:35:38 am
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 price in IndiaSamsung recently announced the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 at the Samsung Unpacked event.

Samsung announced that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are now available for pre-order. Those interested can pre-book the smartphones either from online or offline retailers or from the Samsung Live event which is scheduled to start in some time. As always, Samsung has maintained the premium pricing for the Galaxy Z series. Here’s a quick look at what Samsung’s latest foldable devices will cost.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price and offers

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available in two variants, with the base variant coming with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and starting from Rs 89,999. If you want to buy the 8GB and 256GB internal storage, then be ready to shell out Rs 94,999. Those interested in Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition that comes with glass colours will be able to pre-order via retail stores and the Samsung Live event and start at Rs 97,999.

Read more |Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 announced with improved performance, displays

Customers will pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip will be able to buy the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm BT at just Rs 2,999. HDFC credit and debit card owners can avail of cashback or an upgrade bonus of Rs 7,000. On pre-booking the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition, you will also get a Slim Clear Cover worth Rs 2,000.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 price and offers

Same as the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be available for pre-order at offline retail stores and the Samsung Live event, which starts at 12 noon today. The base variant that comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at Rs 1,54,999 whereas the 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage version is priced at Rs 1,64,999.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...

If you want the 12GB RAM and 1TB internal storage variant, it will be available at Samsung exclusive stores and on Samsung Live for Rs 1,84,999.

Those who pre-book the Galaxy Z Fold 4 can purchase the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm BT variant at Rs 2,999. Moreover, HDFC credit and debit card holders can avail of a cashback or upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000.

If you buy the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or the Galaxy Z Fold 4 during the Samsung Live event before August 17 at midnight will also get a Wireless Charger Duo that costs Rs 5,199 for free. The Samsung Live offers can either be availed via pre-booking devices from Samsung.com or Exclusive stores.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 11:29:43 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

2

Why CWG silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar has taken vow not to eat Kerala Porotta

3

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

4

Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname' 

5

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: Why low water levels on the Rhine river hurt Germany's economy
Explained: Why low water levels on the Rhine river hurt Germany's economy
Explained: The enduring impact of fatwas
Explained: The enduring impact of fatwas
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at s...
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Domino's responds after pic shows mop, toilet brush over pizza dough

Domino's responds after pic shows mop, toilet brush over pizza dough

Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Sena MLA attacks catering manager for serving 'substandard food' to labourers

Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

Gurgaon: 4 IIT alumni dead as truck overturns on car on highway

Telangana to come to a standstill at 11.30 am today to sing national anthem

Telangana to come to a standstill at 11.30 am today to sing national anthem

Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like
Post credits scene

Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

Veteran BCCI administrator Amitabh Choudhary no more

Veteran BCCI administrator Amitabh Choudhary no more

The rise of the worker productivity score

The rise of the worker productivity score

Premium
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's words

Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's words

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
BRANDED CONTENT

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement