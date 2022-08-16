Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 India prices revealed, pre-booking opens today

Samsung announced that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are now available for pre-order. Those interested can pre-book the smartphones either from online or offline retailers or from the Samsung Live event which is scheduled to start in some time. As always, Samsung has maintained the premium pricing for the Galaxy Z series. Here’s a quick look at what Samsung’s latest foldable devices will cost.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price and offers

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available in two variants, with the base variant coming with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and starting from Rs 89,999. If you want to buy the 8GB and 256GB internal storage, then be ready to shell out Rs 94,999. Those interested in Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition that comes with glass colours will be able to pre-order via retail stores and the Samsung Live event and start at Rs 97,999.

Customers will pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip will be able to buy the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm BT at just Rs 2,999. HDFC credit and debit card owners can avail of cashback or an upgrade bonus of Rs 7,000. On pre-booking the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition, you will also get a Slim Clear Cover worth Rs 2,000.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 price and offers

Same as the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be available for pre-order at offline retail stores and the Samsung Live event, which starts at 12 noon today. The base variant that comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at Rs 1,54,999 whereas the 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage version is priced at Rs 1,64,999.

If you want the 12GB RAM and 1TB internal storage variant, it will be available at Samsung exclusive stores and on Samsung Live for Rs 1,84,999.

Those who pre-book the Galaxy Z Fold 4 can purchase the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm BT variant at Rs 2,999. Moreover, HDFC credit and debit card holders can avail of a cashback or upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000.

If you buy the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or the Galaxy Z Fold 4 during the Samsung Live event before August 17 at midnight will also get a Wireless Charger Duo that costs Rs 5,199 for free. The Samsung Live offers can either be availed via pre-booking devices from Samsung.com or Exclusive stores.