Samsung announces Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB variant: Price, offers

Samsung has announced a 1TB memory variant of its flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra, which can be purchased during a sale event on March 28 at 6 PM IST on Samsung’s website. The Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB is priced at Rs 134,999 and will exclusively be available on Samsung’s E-store.

Customers who purchase the newly unveiled variant during the live sale event will be able to purchase the Galaxy Watch5 at Rs 2,999. Also, Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series will get a Rs 8,000 upgrade bonus while other device holders will get a Rs 5,000 upgrade bonus when purchasing the Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the top-end model of the S22 series and comes with a 6,8-inch QHD+ screen with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate. The display also has an embedded ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

The phone has a quad-camera setup with a main 108MP wide camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and two 10MP telephoto cameras with 3X optical zoom (F2.4, 36 degrees field of view) and 10X optical zoom (F4.9, 11 degrees field of view). The front camera is a 40MP sensor with an F2,2 aperture and an 80-degree field of view.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in India and comes with a 5000mAh battery and 45W fast charging.It is available in four different storage variants, including the new 1TB model: 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256 GB, 12GB/512GB and 12GB/1TB.

With the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung folded its Note line with Galaxy S-series, meaning that the S22 Ultra gets the S-pen that used to be the Note series’s speciality.