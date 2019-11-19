Samsung announces Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Edition ahead of ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

Samsung announced a new Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars edition that will be ready for launch in advance of the December 20 release of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’. Samsung says that the special edition of the Galaxy Note 10+ will feature Star Wars-inspired design elements as well as digital content.

The Galaxy Note 10+ special edition will be available in select markets starting December 10, 2019, including Australia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Korea, Norway, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UAE, UK, and the USA. The device has been priced at $1,299 (around Rs 93,000) for the unlocked version in the US market.

The Galaxy Note 10+ Stars Wars edition device will be bundled with a specially designed case, a metal badge as a collector’s item, an S Pen, and Galaxy Buds. The Star Wars-inspired digital content includes exclusive Star Wars-themed wallpapers, shutdown animations, icons, as well as sound effects.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ was launched in August this year priced at Rs 79,999 for the 128GB ROM model and Rs 89,999 for the 256GB ROM model. The phone features an HDR10+ certified 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with Quad HD+ resolution.

The device sports quad-rear camera setup carrying a 16MP ultrawide lens, 12MP primary wide-lens, 12MP telephoto lens, and a VGA depth sensor. The front camera on the phone is a 10MP selfie shooter.

The Galaxy Note 10+ is powered by the 7nm Exynos 9825 processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 in USA and China) paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. The Note 10+ is backed by a 4,300mAh battery and runs Android 9 Pie out of the box.