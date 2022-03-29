Samsung launches new Galaxy A-series in India, new lineup starts at Rs 14,999

Samsung India announced five new smartphone models in its A-series: Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13. All of the phones will be available in four different colours: peach, blue, black and white.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 778G 5G processor and comes in two variants: 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB, with expandable storage up to 1TB. It is IP67 certified for spill, splash and dust resistance.

The phone will come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O SuperAMOLED+ display with peak brightness up to 800 nits and will support a 120Hz refresh rate. The Super AMOLED+ screen has slimmer bezels and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone comes with Android 12 out of the box with the company promising 4 years of software updates and 5 years of security updates. It will also feature Samsung’s Knox security platform which is built to protect users’ personal data.

The Galaxy A73 5G will open soon for pre-booking on Samsung’s website, at some retailers and at select online portals.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will be powered by Samsung’s 5nm Exynos 1280 chipset. It features a 64MP camera with OIS and a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and Samsung Knox. It is also IP67 rated for spill, splash and dust resistance. It will also receive 4 years of software updates and 5 years of security updates.

The A53 5G is priced at Rs 34,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 35,999 for 8GB+128GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G will also be powered by Samsung’s 5nm Exynos 1280 chipset. It comes with a 48MP main camera with OIS and its 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display supports a refresh rate of 90 Hz. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and Samsung Knox. It will come with a 5000 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The company promises 3 years of software updates and 4 years of security updates.

The Galaxy A23 will be priced at Rs 19,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 20,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy A23

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset, the Samsung Galaxy A23 will come with a quad rear camera setup with a 50MP main lens with OIS. Its 6.6-inch FHD+ display supports a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy A13

The Samsung Galaxy A13 will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 850 chipset and comes with a ‘50MP quad camera’ rear array with an 8MP front camera for selfies. It will have a 6.6-inch FHD+ display. The phone is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant, Rs 15,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant and Rs 17,499 for the 6GB+64GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy A-series spec sheet