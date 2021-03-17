Samsung announces new Galaxy A-series phones with Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72

Samsung has announced two new smartphones under the Galaxy A-series, the company’s latest shot at the premium mid-range market. Both the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 will help the world’s largest smartphone maker to attract smartphone users who aren’t willing to pay a premium for the Galaxy S21 series, but still want devices with the latest features.

The new Galaxy A-series phones will be available from €349 (around Rs 30,180) and they cost less than the flagship Galaxy S21 range. The Samsung Galaxy A52 is priced at Euro 349 (around Rs 30,180). The 5G model of the same device will cost Euro 429 (approximately Rs 37,100). The Galaxy A72, on the other hand, will be sold for Euro 449 (around Rs 38,830). Historically, the Galaxy A-series has been pricier than the Galaxy M-series, Samsung’s mid-range smartphone range.

The Galaxy A52 is viewed as Samsung’s trump card to cater to the same segment where players like Vivo and Oppo are gaining feet, especially in India. The phone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display, which means that webpages and videos will open faster, compared with 60Hz on the previous generation model. Notably, the Galaxy A52 also has IP67 water and dust resistance rating, something no other phone offers in this price segment. Samsung is also bringing stereo speakers to the Galaxy A52 along with Dolby Atmos enhancements.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 is the update to the popular Galaxy A51. (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung put a big focus on the cameras on the Galaxy A52, with the device having a quad-camera setup on the rear. The Galaxy A52 has a 64MP OIS-capable primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth camera and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera.

The South Korean major said it plans to sell two versions of the Galaxy A52 in the market, one with 5G and the other with LTE connectivity. Barring the lack of 5G on the LTE-only variant, the phone features a 90Hz Super AMOLED display as opposed to the 120Hz screen on the Galaxy A52 5G. Both phones include a 4500mAh battery, support for Galaxy SmartTag, on-screen fingerprint scanner, and microSD card slot. The devices are powered by an octa-core processor.

Samsung also announced the Galaxy A72 LTE, which is exactly the same as the Galaxy A52 LTE but comes with a slightly bigger 6.7-inch screen and 8MP telephoto camera that can zoom optically three times. The company promises two days of battery life on the Galaxy A72.

With the new Galaxy A-series, Samsung is testing the segment where Apple is largely absent. Both the Galaxy A52 and A72 are meant to appeal in emerging markets where the popularity of premium mid-range smartphones is high.