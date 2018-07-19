Samsung announces 8GB DDR5 RAM for future smartphones

Samsung introduced its latest DRAM chip, the 8Gb LPDDR5 RAM which is meant for use in future smartphones. (Image credit: Samsung) Samsung introduced its latest DRAM chip, the 8Gb LPDDR5 RAM which is meant for use in future smartphones. (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung introduced its latest DRAM chip, the 8Gb LPDDR5 RAM which is meant for use in future smartphones. The ‘newly-developed’ 8Gb LPDDR5 RAM which is designed to help build phones with 5G and more powerful AI technology is the industry’s first 10nm class 8Gb RAM, as per the company.

To recall, Samsung brought the first 8Gb LPDDR4 to mass production in 2014. The new 8Gb LPDDR5 RAM joins the 10nm-class 16Gb GDDR6 DRAM and the 16Gb DDR5 DRAM in Samsung’s premium DRAM lineup. The company notes that the 16Gb GDDR6 DRAM has been in volume production since December 2017, and the 16Gb DDR5 DRAM was developed in February.

The 8Gb LPDDR5 has a data rate of up to 6400Mb/s which is claimed to be 1.5 times as fast as the mobile DRAM chips used in current flagship smartphones. The increased transfer rate will enable the new LPDDR5 to send 51.2GB of data, or nearly 14 full HD video files having 3.7GB each in just one second.

Samsung mentions that the 10nm-class LPDDR5 DRAM will be available in two bandwidths – 6,400Mb/s at a 1.1 operating voltage (V) and 5,500Mb/s at 1.05V. As for power saving, the new 8Gb LPDDR5 DRAM is claimed to deliver power consumption reductions of up to 30 percent. The company cites that when in “active mode,” the 10nm-class LPDDR5 will lower its voltage in accordance with the operating speed of the corresponding application processor. Further, the new LPDDR5 chip is claimed to offer a “deep sleep mode” which will reduce power usage to approximately half the “idle mode” of the current LPDDR4X RAM.

“This development of 8Gb LPDDR5 represents a major step forward for low-power mobile memory solutions,” Jinman Han, senior vice president of Memory Product Planning & Application Engineering at Samsung Electronics said. “We will continue to expand our next-generation 10nm-class DRAM lineup as we accelerate the move toward greater use of premium memory across the global landscape,” he added.

According to Samsung, the new LPDDR5 chip will be able to power AI and machine learning applications. It will also be UHD-compatible for mobile devices across the world. The company states that together with leading global chip vendors, it has completed ‘functional testing and validation of a prototype 8GB LPDDR5 DRAM package, which is comprised of eight 8Gb LPDDR5 chips.’ The South Korean tech company plans to begin mass production of the next-generation DRAM lineup that includes LPDDR5, DDR5, and GDDR6 at its ‘latest line’ in Pyeongtaek, Korea.

