Samsung’s anniversary sale: Galaxy S9 at Rs 29,999, Note 9 at Rs 42,999

Samsung has announced its anniversary sale, which is live on the company’s official website and will continue till October 13. Samsung will be offering discounts across a range of its products, including the older Galaxy S9, the Galaxy Note 9 and its 55-inch QLED TV ‘The Frame.’ Samsung had announced a discount on ‘The Frame’ for Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale as well, and this is being continued for its own website.

Samsung will offer the Galaxy S9 at a price of Rs 29,999 but it should be noted that this phone has a single rear camera. The Galaxy S9+ has a dual-rear camera, which would make it a more ideal choice. However, the Galaxy S9+ has not received a massive price cut. The price is still listed as Rs 57,900 for the 64GB storage version.

Samsung is also offering a discount on its older Galaxy Note 9 phone, which does come with dual cameras, S Pen with Bluetooth features and a 4000mAh battery. The Galaxy Note 9 will cost Rs 42,999 during the sale for the 128GB version, and this price is live on the company’s estore website.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch in 46 mm will be sold at Rs 23,990 during the sale. The 42mm version is priced at Rs 19,990 during the sale. The Galaxy Fit band, which is the mid-range option has also got a discount of Rs 1000 and is listed at a price of Rs 8,990. The Galaxy Fit E, which is the most affordable fitness band from Samsung has a discount of Rs 100, and costs Rs 2,490 on the site, instead of Rs 2,590.

Samsung’s ‘The Frame’ TV will continue has a reduced price of Rs 84,999. The Frame is a smart TV, which supports Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, etc. But this runs Samsung’s own TizenOS and not Android TV. The Frame can also turn into a work of art in your home, which is one of the key features of this smart TV.

Samsung’s Super 6 series of Smart TVs are also on discount as part of the sale. The 43-inch version will cost Rs 36,990, which has a 4K resolution, while the 55-inch LED with 4K resolution is priced at Rs 47,990. The 55-inch variant in this series is priced at Rs 52,990.

Other deals announced by Samsung as part of its anniversary sale are up to 10 per cent cashback from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank on select home appliances. Samsung will also offer up to 49 per cent discount on its televisions, up to 31 per discount on its refridgerators, while its washing machines will get up to 21 per cent discount.

Samsung’s estore also shows discounts on Harman Kardon Audio products at up to 50 per cent off and up to 60 per cent off on JBL Audio products. Accessories will get up to 40 per cent off, while Samsung’s Memory and Storage storage solutions will be offered at up to 60 per cent discount. Other offers on Samsung estore are Rs 1500 cashback on Amazon Pay transactions, up to 25 per cent discount on travel bookings via MakeMyTrip and OYO hotel vouchers worth up to Rs 10,000.