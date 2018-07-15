Samsung’s Android Go smartphone passes through the FCC ahead of launch

Samsung’s upcoming Android Go edition phone has now received certification from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Samsung’s upcoming Android Go edition phone has now received certification from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Samsung’s upcoming Android Go edition phone has now received certification from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The phone, expected to be called the Galaxy J2 Core, was listed on the FCC website, indicating that the phone could be launched soon. While the listing does not reveal much on the specifications front, the Galaxy J2 Core is likely to be Samsung’s first phone to be based on Android’s Go Edition.

The upcoming Android Go edition smartphone has been listed under three code names: SM-J260G/DS, SM-J260Y, and SM-J260G. In addition, the FCC page only reveals that the Samsung-made phone will receive microSD support, that provides expandable storage. As per previous rumours, though, the Galaxy J2 Core might not function as a pure Android device. Leaks appear to indicate that it could come with Samsung’s Experience UX on top.

Based on leaks, Samsung’s soon-to-be-launched Android Go edition smartphone is expected to ship with a 5-inch sAMOLED display, 1GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage which should be expandable in nature Also, it could sport an 8MP rear lens and a 5MP selfie camera, besides having a 2600mAh battery. A previous Geekbench listing states that the Galaxy J2 Core could run the Exynos 7570 quad-core processor. A previous report from SamMobile has indicated that the model SM-J260 is being tested in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Android’s Go Edition OS has been created for those models which have 1GB RAM or less. These devices will feature sized-down versions of regular apps, such as Gmail Go, Maps Go, YouTube Go, as well as a modified Play Store, that detects compatible apps. Nokia, Motorola, Alcatel, Lava, Intex, and Asus have so far launched Android Go edition smartphones on the market.

