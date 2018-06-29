Samsung Android Go edition phone to sport AMOLED display, specs leaked

Samsung’s Android Go edition device will sport a 5-inch Super AMOLED display. Samsung’s Android Go edition device will sport a 5-inch Super AMOLED display.

Samsung is testing its first Android Go edition smartphone in more than a dozen markets worldwide, if one goes by a report on Sam Mobile. Samsung’s new handset with model number SM-J260G was previously leaked on Geekbench. The listing has a reference to “universal7570_go”, which hints the entry-level smartphone will be an Android Oreo (Go Edition) device. Now Techie Drive has leaked specifications of the upcoming Samsung device, which was spotted with SM-J260F online.

As per the report, Samsung J260F will sport a 5-inch Super AMOLED display. The phone is expected to sport an 8MP rear camera along with a 5MP front shooter. The battery is speculated to be a 2,600 mAh one. The Geekbench listing confirms the entry-level device will be powered by an Exynos 7570 processor with four ARM Cortex-A53 cores at 1.43GHz. It is speculated to run Android 8.0 Oreo. On single-core testing, the handset achieved a score of 625 and on a multi-core, it reached a score of 1747.

According to Sams Mobile report, the South Korean smartphone maker has started testing SM-J260 in four markets including, India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Samsung SM-J260F handset is being tested in the United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, Caucasus Countries, Germany, Italy, Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, France and Poland. In addition, model number SM-J260M is being tested in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Trinidad and Tobago, Peru, Panada and Paraguay. The company is testing model number SM-J260G in Asian markets including, Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Samsung has not officially confirmed the existence of its Android Go edition smartphone. It is unclear when the smartphone will make its official debut and which markets will it be made available in. Samsung’s smartphone will ship with the latest version of Android and include a set of apps that are optimised for the Android Go platform.

