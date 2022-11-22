Samsung rolls out Android 13 update for the Galaxy S20 FE and S21 FE

Samsung has already updated multiple devices to Android 13. And now, it looks like the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S20 FE are getting One UI 5 treatment. The latest update brings several new features and customisation options along with improvements to performance and UI.

However, it looks like only the Exynos version of the aforementioned handsets will be updated to One UI 5. According to a report by SamMobile, the Android 13 update started rolling out for the Galaxy S20 FE and was quickly followed by the Galaxy S21 FE.

But it looks like the update is only available on handsets sold in Russia, with plans to roll out the Android 13 update to other regions in the future. The company had previously updated its Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Flip and Galaxy Fold series devices to Google’s latest version of Android.

One UI 5 adds new features like multitasking gestures, a way to check background activity app from recents, modes and routines, enhanced lock screen customisation options and more.

How to install the download and install the latest update

If you want to download the Android 13 update for your Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 FE, you need to open the ‘Settings’ app on your phone and head over to the ‘Software Update’ section. If it is available for your device, tap on ‘Download and Install’ and you are good to go.

The Android 13 update for Galaxy S20 FE updates the firmware version to G780FXXUAEVK3 and is around 2GB in size, while the Galaxy S21 FE updates the firmware version to G990BXXU2DVK3 and is about 2.3GB in size.