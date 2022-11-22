scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Samsung rolls out Android 13 update for the Galaxy S20 FE and S21 FE

Samsung recently rolled out the One UI 5 Android 13 update for the Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy S20 FE.

Samsung, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE,New One UI 5 features include an improved Privacy Dashboard, Bixby Text-to-Call, and more.

Samsung has already updated multiple devices to Android 13. And now, it looks like the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S20 FE are getting One UI 5 treatment. The latest update brings several new features and customisation options along with improvements to performance and UI.

However, it looks like only the Exynos version of the aforementioned handsets will be updated to One UI 5. According to a report by SamMobile, the Android 13 update started rolling out for the Galaxy S20 FE and was quickly followed by the Galaxy S21 FE.

But it looks like the update is only available on handsets sold in Russia, with plans to roll out the Android 13 update to other regions in the future. The company had previously updated its Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Flip and Galaxy Fold series devices to Google’s latest version of Android.

Also Read |Beginner’s guide to Android updates and why they’re crucial

One UI 5 adds new features like multitasking gestures, a way to check background activity app from recents, modes and routines, enhanced lock screen customisation options and more.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

How to install the download and install the latest update

If you want to download the Android 13 update for your Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 FE, you need to open the ‘Settings’ app on your phone and head over to the ‘Software Update’ section. If it is available for your device, tap on ‘Download and Install’ and you are good to go.

The Android 13 update for Galaxy S20 FE updates the firmware version to G780FXXUAEVK3 and is around 2GB in size, while the Galaxy S21 FE updates the firmware version to G990BXXU2DVK3 and is about 2.3GB in size.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-11-2022 at 07:28:10 pm
Next Story

HC dismisses Future’s plea to terminate arbitral proceedings initiated by Amazon

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement