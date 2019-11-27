Android 10 rollout roadmap: Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 to get the update in January 2020; Galaxy S9 in July

Samsung Israel has revealed the Android 10 roadmap for its Galaxy smartphones in the latest Samsung Members app. According to SamMobile, the Galaxy S10 and S10+ are the first two smartphones to receive the Android 10 update in the first month of 2020.

Advertising

Apart from the Galaxy S10 and S10+, a host of Samsung smartphones will be upgraded to Android 10 next year. The Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 9 will be getting the Android 10 update in January 2020. The Galaxy S9 is the only getting the update in April 2020.

Mid-range smartphones such as the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70 are getting the Android 10 update in April. Other than smartphones, Samsung will also be pushing out Android 10 to a few of its tablets. For example, the flagship Galaxy Tab S6 is set to get Android 10 in April. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S4 and Galaxy Tab S5e are set to get the update in July.

Google has previously said in a blog post that Samsung would rollout Android 10 for its devices in late 2019. However, it seems that Samsung will miss out on the timeline and instead push out the update only in early 2020. For those who want to experience Android 10 on their devices, they can simply join the beta program and experience the latest Android update on the Galaxy S10 series.

Advertising

Also read| A look at top 10 features that Android 10 brings

Samsung has always been criticized for the slow rollout of Android updates on its Galaxy devices. Android 10 started rolling out from September on all Pixel devices. OnePlus and HMD Global, in comparison. are quick to push out software updates on their devices. Oppo earlier this week announced ColorOS 7, which is based on Android 10. A slew of smartphones will be getting the latest Android 10 update, including the Reno 10x Zoom, Reno 2, R15, K3, and K9, among others.