Samsung could be working on an affordable version of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was launched in the first quarter of 2020 (Source: Bloomberg File)

Ahead of the unveiling of Samsung’s third foldable smartphone — Galaxy Z Fold 2 — on September 1, a report has surfaced that the company is working on an affordable version of the foldable clamshell smartphone launched earlier this year.

According to a report by SamMobile, an unofficial Samsung news site, the new foldable phone with the model name SM-F415 is already under development. The ‘F’ letter in the model number suggests that it will be another addition the select few foldable phones available in the market. Earlier, the model numbers of the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold 2 were SM F-700 and SM F-916 respectively.

It is a possibility that the new foldable smartphone will be announced at Samsung’s event on September 1. Samsung Galaxy Fold launched in 2019 was priced at Rs 1,64,99 and the Galaxy Z Flip launched earlier this year was priced at Rs 1,09,999. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is not expected to cost any less than the previous version. On the other hand, Motorola Razr was launched with the price tag of Rs 1,24,999.

Keeping the prices of previous smartphones into account, anything between Rs 50,000 to Rs 80,000 will be considered an affordable foldable smartphone in this segment as all the phones launched so far have been priced above Rs 1 lakh.

There have been no specific leaks about the upcoming smartphone but SamMobile claims that it will be available with 64GB and 128GB storage options and come in black, green, and blue. In order to reduce the price, Samsung may look to decrease the screen size and also use a mid-range processor instead of a Snapdragon 800 series processor. Of late there have been several smartphone companies that have used the mid-range processors to cut costs.

ALSO READ | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

The earlier Z Flip model featured a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. It had a hole punch notch for a 10MP selfie camera. It was powered by a 7nm Snapdragon 855+ processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Galaxy Z Flip packs a 3300mAh dual battery setup. On the back, it had dual rear cameras, a combination of a primary 12MP wide camera sensor and a secondary 12MP ultrawide-angle lens.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd