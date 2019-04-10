Samsung ‘A Galaxy’ event today: Galaxy A80 and everything else to expect

Samsung is hosting its ‘A Galaxy’ event in Bangkok, Milan, and Sao Paolo simultaneously on April 10, where it is expected to launch its first rotating camera phone – Galaxy A80. Ahead of its official launch, we are seeing more leaks around the smartphone.

The launch event will start from 5:30 PM India time and will also be streamed live by the company on its official India newsroom for those who are interested. So, what to expect from Samsung’s ‘A Galaxy’ event on April 10? We find out:

Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy A80, its rotating camera phone at the event today. The phone will also be Samsung’s first device to launch with an all-screen display with no notch and extremely thin bezels.

Of course, the rotating camera will be the highlight. Reports suggest the Samsung Galaxy A80 will feature a triple rear camera setup that will have a pop-up rotating mechanism. The setup will reportedly comprise of a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a third 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor.

According to a SamMobile report, Galaxy A80 was spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench running Snapdragon’s new 6150 processor coupled with 8GB RAM. The phone could sport an in-display fingerprint sensor and backed by a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Samsung Galaxy A80 is said to feature a 6.7-inch bezel-less display with no notch.

The phone could be a mid-range premium smartphone with a price-tag of close to Rs 50,000. Samsung Galaxy A80 India launch is expected soon, in the first half of this year itself, though we will have to wait for an official confirmation to know more.

Samsung has so far launched five Galaxy A-series smartphones in India. The Galaxy A10, A30 and Galaxy A50 were unveiled in February, while Galaxy A70 was announced a month after. Samsung Galaxy A20, which is priced at Rs 12,490 made its debut earlier this week.

While Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 will cost Rs 16,990 and Rs 22,990 respectively. The price of Galaxy A70 is expected to be announced at the event as well. Samsung Galaxy A10 is a budget device, which is priced at Rs 8,490.

Disclaimer: The writer is in Bangkok on the invite of Samsung India.