Samsung to launch F series in India: Everything to know about Galaxy F41

Samsung Galaxy F41 launch on October 8

As the festive season approaches, Samsung is on a relentless spree of launching new phones across the spectrum of different price segments almost every month. Samsung is coming with its brand-new series of Galaxy F smartphones in India. The South Korean smartphone manufacturing giant released a teaser of the F series two weeks ago while its very first Galaxy F41 device got revealed by Flipkart last week.

Samsung Galaxy F41 will be unveiled on October 8 at a speculated price of Rs. 15,999, as cited by GadgetsNow. In addition, it is also gearing to launch rumoured Galaxy M41 along with Galaxy A51s in the month of October itself. Here we list some impressive features that are offered by Samsung in its F-series smartphone.

According to various leaks abuzz in the market, Samsung galaxy F41 will run on Android 10 out of the box and will come bundled with Samsung’s Exynos 9 octa 9611 chipset. The leaks also hint towards the phone being powered by 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

As always, the phone is expected to flaunt a SuperAMOLED display with slim bezels in an Infinity U design with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 405 PPI pixel density at an aspect ratio of 20:9.

In addition, the leaked schematics of the phone suggest that it may have a USB Type-C charger enabled with fast charging capacity along with a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Galaxy F41 is also rumored to come with 6GB and 4GB RAM variants paired with 64GB internal storage. Further, tipsters have hinted of the phone’s availability in Black, Green and Blue color versions.

On the camera front, Flipkart page that went live suggests that the phone is touted to come with a triple camera setup. Speculations are rife that the setup may clad in a 64MP primary camera along with a wide-angle camera and depth sensor. The page also pointed towards a 6,000 mAh battery and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd