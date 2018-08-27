Rootless Pixel Launcher now available on Google Play store with Pixel Bridge

Rootless Pixel Launcher has now been introduced for Google’s Play Store. Rootless Pixel Launcher has now been introduced for Google’s Play Store.

Rootless Pixel Launcher has now been introduced for Google’s Play Store. Part of Android’s open source Launcher3, it acts as a stable software base that developers can join, and contribute to. The latest version, Rootless Pixel Launcher 3.8, will now be available across Android phones, as the app can be installed through Pixel Bridge. The customised launcher will be able to accommodate the API changes that Google will introduce, so it may operate smoothly.

Through Rootless Pixel Bridge, users will be able to receive the ‘At a Glance’ menu, that shows traffic information and gives live weather updates. Also, ‘Google Now Feed’ appears to the left of the screen. Unlike earlier versions, though, that use the original package name, Rootless Pixel Launcher 3.8 will be able to accompany companion apps. Among other things, it features the Google search bar at the bottom, and theme selection based on the wallpaper in use.

Besides these, Pixle Launcher 3.8 also modifies Regular icon packs, as well as Adaptive icon packs, such as ‘Social media’. Those owning smartphones that run Android 8.0 Oreo and above will also be able to select Icon shapes. All features on the app are not only free, but also open source. Any user running Android 5.0 and above will be able to install the Rootless Pixel Launcher.

For those owning previous versions of the app, it is worth noting that in order to install Pixel Launcher 3.8, they would need to reinstall the app. The app will be expected to receive an Android 9.0 Pie upgrade soon, for users who wish to run the app on the latest Android OS.

