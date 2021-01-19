Republic Day Sale: Check all Xiaomi, Redmi deals on phones, audio, TVs and more

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will be priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB/128GB variant along with an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange during the sale. (Express Photo)

Xiaomi and Redmi hosting special deals on many of its smartphones and other products ahead of the Republic Day this year with the Republic Day Sale. The sale will be taking place on e-commerce sites Flipkart and Amazon as well as the MI.com website.

The sale will start on January 20, 12 pm and will go on till January 24, 11:59 pm. However, Amazon Prime members, Flipkart VIP and MI VIP Club members can access the deals starting today. Here is a look at the various deals you can find during the sale.

Redmi smartphones

During the sale, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 6GB/64GB will be available for Rs 14,999 while the 6GB/128GB variant will be available for Rs 17,499. There is an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange of your older phone. The Redmi Note 9 Pro will be priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB/128GB variant along with an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange. Meanwhile the Redmi Note 9 6GB/128GB will be available for Rs 13,999.

The budget-oriented Redmi 9 Prime will also be available for Rs 9,499 for the 4GB/64GB variant during the sale. The Redmi 9i 4GB/64GB will be available at Rs 7,999.

Audio and fitness accessories

The Redmi Earbuds S will be available for Rs 1,499 during the sale and the fitness-oriented Redmi Smart Band will be priced at Rs 1,299. The Mi Smart Band 4, or Mi Band 4 will be available for Rs 1,899.

The Mi True Wireless earphones 2 will be available for Rs 2,499 and the Mi True Wireless earphones 2C will be available for Rs 1,999. Also, the Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch will be available for Rs 8,999 in both the midnight black and silver colours.

The Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch will be available for Rs 8,999 in both the Midnight black and silver colours.

TVs, appliances and lifestyle products

Starting with televisions, the Mi LED TV 4A PRO 80 cm (32-inch) will be priced at Rs 14,499. The Mi LED TV 4A PRO 108 cm (43-inch) will be priced at Rs 23,999. The Mi LED TV 4A PRO 32-inch HZ will be priced at Rs 14,999. The Mi LED TV 4X 50-inch will be priced at Rs 33,999. Finally, the Mi LED TV 4X 138.8 cm (55-inch) will be priced at Rs 38,999.

Xiaomi will also be selling the Mi TV Stick for Rs 2,299 during the Republic Day Sale. The Mi Box 4K will be available for Rs 3,299.

The Mi Beard Trimmer 1C will now be available for Rs 799. Xiaomi will also be exclusively selling the Mi Home Security Camera 360-degree 1080p, Mi LED Smart Color Bulb (B22), Mi Smart LED Bulb (White) and Mi Motion-Activated Night Light 2 at discounted prices on Mi.com and Mi Home.