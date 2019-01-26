Republic Day deals: Huawei P20 Lite gets Rs 7,000 discount, offers on Y9 (2019)

Huawei has announced its Republic Day deals including discounts on P20 Lite smartphone during the Amazon Great India sale from January 25 to January 31. In addition, the company will give away the Boat Rockers Sport Bluetooth headphones worth Rs 2,990 for free with Huawei Y9 2019 smartphone.

Huawei’s smartphones will be available with up to Rs 7,000, no cost EMI options as well as exchange deals during the sale. Huawei P20 Lite can be bought at a price of Rs 12,999, down from Rs 19,999 in black and blue colour options. The phone gets Rs 7,000 discount.

The P20 Lite is a trimmed down version of Huawei’s flagship, P20 Pro. Specifications include a 5.84-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) FullView display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Huawei’s Kirin 659 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM. The 64GB internal storage is expandable via a microSD card.

The highlight is its dual rear cameras, a combination of a 16MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera. The front camera is 24MP with f/2.0 aperture and 3D portrait lighting effect.

The entry-level Huawei Y9 2019, which is priced at Rs 15,990. It is a premium looking handset with a glass and metal back cover. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ notched display, Kirin 710 processor and dual front and rear cameras.

Other specifications include 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, microSD support, and a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Y9 2019 gets a 16MP rear camera with LED flash, and a 2MP secondary camera to capture depth information in portrait shots. The dual front cameras include a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera for portrait selfies. Both the front and rear cameras support AI photography features from Huawei.