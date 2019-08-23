Renders of new OnePlus phone surface online; Is this OnePlus 7T Pro?

OnePlus is expected to launch its mid-year ‘T’ smartphone refresh in September, globally. According to reports, the company will launch two smartphones, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. Now, Evan Blass has shared a new render image showing three sketch diagrams of a phone with a circular camera module and OnePlus branding.

As of now, we don’t know which OnePlus device this is, however, it might be the upcoming OnePlus 7T or OnePlus 7T Pro smartphone.

Evan Blass posted the render image as a reply to Ishan Aggarwal’s tweet from last year showing a similar device in a presentation slide. In that image, we could see a red coloured OnePlus phone with a black circular camera module, while CEO Pete Lau was also seen holding a white variant of the same phone.

According to an earlier leaks, the upcoming OnePlus 7T Pro will sport a curved display with a 90z Fluid AMOLED 6.7-inch display with a QHD+ resolution. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with a maximum of 12GB RAM.

The triple camera will continue on the OnePlus 7T Pro, but we can expect the company to make software and hardware-related improvements to the same.

OnePlus also has plans to launch a smart TV. The company recently confirmed it will be called OnePlus TV and this will likely be an Android TV.