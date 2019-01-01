Reliance JioPhone with six months free service at Rs 1095: Here are the details

Reliance Jio is currently offering its customers a chance to get the JioPhone along with six months of free usage at Rs 1,095 under its JioPhone New Year offer. Under the offer, consumers will be able to get a JioPhone at Rs 501 along with Rs 99 vouchers for data and calling benefits for six months.

However, due to this scheme being applicable under the JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer, customers will have to also exchange an old working feature phone to the company. The JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer was launched earlier this year that gave customers the option to exchange their old feature phones with a new JioPhone for just Rs 501.

To avail this offer, customers will first have to purchase a Jio Festive Gift Card for Rs 1,095 from the company’s official website. After which the company will either deliver the card to your home or you can pick it up from one of their offline stores. Then they will have to present it at one of the offline stores with their existing feature phone.

After the company representative checks the condition of the phone and its charger, they will then provide the customer with a new JioPhone and a Jio SIM card. The card will come with a validity of 12 months.

Just to recall, Reliance JioPhone sports a 2.4-inch QVGA TFT display. It is powered by a dual-core processor and runs KaiOS. The device ships with 128MB RAM and 4GB internal storage expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. It is backed by a 2,000mAh battery, which the company claims will be able to provide 15 days of standby time.

The smart feature phone sports a 2MP rear camera and a VGA front camera. In terms of connectivity options, the JioPhone supports 4G, VoLTE, VoWiFi, 3.5G, 2G, WiFi, LTE Cat4 DL, FM Radio, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC.