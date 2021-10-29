JioPhone Next price, specifications revealed, sale starts Diwali: Here are the details

Reliance’s JioPhone Next, which is a smartphone in partnership with Google will start at a price of Rs 6,499 and go on sale from Diwali, the company confirmed in a statement. However, Jio will offer some schemes where users will be able to purchase the phone for as low as Rs 1,999 and pay the rest of the amount in EMI balance schemes.

The JioPhone Next is an ultra-affordable smartphone powered by a Qualcomm processor and will run Pragati OS based on Android. Jio has also revealed that Pragati OS is an optimised version of Android design specifically for the JioPhone Next. The phone will support 10 Indian languages and also translate what is on the screen and read it back to the user in their own language.

The phone will also support the ability to translate any image or mobile screen of any app into the user’s preferred language. It also read out loud any text on the mobile screen. The camera will come with built-in filters from Snapchat as well.

How to buy the JioPhone Next

Users can register their interest in JioPhone Next by visiting their nearest JioMart retailer or going to jio’s website and searching for the phone.

They can also send a WhatsApp message ‘Hi’ to 70182-70182.

Jio says that if a user received confirmation of the booking, they can then visit the nearby Jio store and collect the device.

JioPhone Next: Plans and schemes

Users can pay Rs 1,999 for the JioPhone Next and the remainder can be paid as an EMI over a period of 18 or 24 months. There are some fixed plans users can choose to get the JioPhone Next. Jio also has a processing fee of Rs 501.

There is the Always On play for 18 or 24 months which comes with 5GB data and 100 minutes of calls in total. It will cost Rs 300 per month for 24 months or Rs 350 per month for 18 months. So if you choose the 18-month plan, you will end up paying Rs 6,300 over the period, which will include the cost of the phone and data, and other services.

The total cost of the phone would then be Rs 8,299 (Rs 6,300 + Rs 1999) but remember this includes data services as well, though it is limited in what it offers.

The Large plan starts at Rs 450 per month for 24 months and Rs 500 per month for 18 months. The plan includes 1.5 GB data per day and unlimited calls. The total cost with this plan for 18 months would be Rs 9,000, which includes data and free calls as well.

The XL plan offers 2GB of data per month with unlimited calls and costs Rs 500 for 24 months (monthly cost) and Rs 550 for 18 months (monthly cost). The total cost for this plan for 18 months would be Rs 9,900.

Finally, the XXL plan costs Rs 550 per month for a period of 24 months and Rs 600 per month for a period of 18 months. It has data worth 2.5GB per day and unlimited calls.

Reliance JioPhone Next: Specifications

Display: 5.45-inches HD+ resolution (720 X 1440 )

Screen Glass: Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with anti-fingerprint coating

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon QM-215, quad-core up to 1.3 GHz

RAM, Storage: 2GB, 32GB storage expandable storage supports up to 512 GB

Rear Camera: 13 MP

Front Camera: 8 MP

Battery size: 3500 mAh

SIM Slots: 2 (Dual SIM)

SIM Size: Nano

Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth v4.1, USB Micro USB, Audio Jack Standard 3.5mm

Sensors: Accelerometer, Light Sensor and Proximity Sensor