JioPhone gets YouTube app, here’s how to download

YouTube on JioPhone can be downloaded from the JioStore. Users need to find the YouTube app from the listing and click Install. YouTube on JioPhone can be downloaded from the JioStore. Users need to find the YouTube app from the listing and click Install.

Google’s YouTube app is now available for download on JioPhone, as per a Gadgets 360 report. Reliance Jio announced at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in July that JioPhone will be getting support for WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, and Google Maps starting August 15. The roll out was scheduled in batches. WhatsApp arrived on JioPhone earlier this month. JioPhone already has Facebook and Google Maps, which have been designed for KaiOS, the operating system that powers its device.

YouTube on JioPhone can be downloaded from the JioStore. Users need to find the YouTube app from the listing and click Install. The app will only show up for phones that are running the latest KaiOS version. To check for the latest update, open Settings menu on JioPhone and tap on Device > Software update.

The report adds that the YouTube experience on JioPhone is similar to that on Android and iOS device, except features like Dark Mode, Incognito mode or the ability to download videos to watch offline are not available on the handset. JioPhone users can watch YouTube videos and share them with their contacts on other social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. One can sign in to YouTube with their Gmail account to see personalised suggestions in the Home tab.

Also read: WhatsApp now on JioPhone, JioPhone 2: All your questions answered

The original JioPhone was launched last year. The second-generation JioPhone or JioPhone 2 made its debut at the company’s AGM meeting earlier this year. Reliance Jio claims that 25 million users in India are using JioPhone devices, and is targeting close to 100 million users on the overall platform. JioPhone 2 comes pre-loaded with WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, Google Maps apps. The smart feature phone was launched at an introductory price of Rs 2,999.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd