Reliance JioPhone gets Rs 297, Rs 594 long term prepaid plans: Here are the details

Reliance Jio has introduced two new long term plans of Rs 297 and Rs 594 exclusively for JioPhone users. Prior to this, JioPhone users could only avail monthly prepaid plans but the new packs offer longer validity of round three and six months respectively.

It has been mentioned on the site that these plans will work only if SIM is in JioPhone and this includes both the original JioPhone as well as JioPhone 2. Let us take a look in detail the benefits that Jio’s Rs 297 and Rs 594 prepaid plans offer.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 297 prepaid plan for JioPhone has a validity of 84 days, which is around three months. It offers 0.5GB data per day or a total of 42GB data for the entire validity period. Post exhaustion of daily limit, the speeds will be reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan also offers unlimited voice calls, a total of 300 SMS and free access to Jio’s suite of apps like My Jio, Jio Money, Jio TV, Jio Music, and more.

JioPhone plan of Rs 594 will be valid for 168 days and it offers a total of 84GB data at 0.5GB data per day. Unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS, and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps are bundled as well.

In addition to the new long-term plans, Jio already has three monthly packs of Rs 49, Rs 99, and Rs 153 for JioPhone users. The valiity for all three plans is 28 days. The Rs 49 pack gives users a total of 1GB data, while Jio’s Rs 99 and Rs 153 packs offer 14GB and 42GB data respectively.

Reliance Jio has long term prepaid plan of Rs 1,699 for its non-JioPhone users as well. Airtel also recently introduced its Rs 1,699 plan with 365 days validity, 1GB data and 100 SMS per day along with unlimited calling benefits and access to Airtel TV. Rivals Vodafone and BSNL have similar plans.