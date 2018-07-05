JioPhone 2 with QWERTY keypad, 2000mAh battery and more: Everything you need to know

JioPhone 2 has been announced at Reliance’s 41st annual general meeting in Mumbai today. Reliance JioPhone is priced at Rs 2,999 JioPhone 2 has been announced at Reliance’s 41st annual general meeting in Mumbai today. Reliance JioPhone is priced at Rs 2,999

Reliance JioPhone 2, a successor to the current JioPhone, has been announced in India at a price of Rs 2,999. The announcement was made at the company’s 41st annual general meeting in Mumbai today. Unlike the traditional JioPhone, the JioPhone 2 is comparatively bigger and wider, courtesy of a horizontal display employed this time around. Another noteworthy upgrade includes a full-sized, QWERTY keypad that will help users type much faster than before.

In terms of specifications, JioPhone 2 sports a 2.4-inch QVGA (320 x 240 pixels resolution display). The handset packs 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB by means of SD card slot. It is a dual-SIM handset that supports VoLTE and VoWiFi. The standard set of supported connectivity options includes Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC. It also comes with built-in support for FM radio.

JioPhone 2 features a loudspeaker for audio and packs a 2,000mAh battery under the hood. As mentioned before, it flaunts a full-sized QWERTY keypad with 4-key navigational controls. JioPhone 2 registration starts this independence day (August 15). The company hasn’t discontinued the current JioPhone model, though. Both the first and second generation JioPhone models will be sold in India, letting users decide what model suits their needs best.

How JioPhone 2 is different from the current JioPhone?

Current JioPhone has the same 2.4-inch QVGA (320 x 240) display. The only difference though, it’s aligned vertically. It runs the same Kai OS and offers a single Nano SIM slot, compared to dual Nano SIM support for JioPhone 2. Both the models offers 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB with the help of microSD.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd