JioPhone 2 is now available on sale, price is Rs 2,999

Reliance JioPhone 2 flash sale will be held on May 30 from 12 PM on Jio’s official website. The phone is listed for a price of Rs 2,999 and the delivery charges are Rs 99 extra. So, people who order the phone will need to pay a total of Rs 3,098 including the delivery charge.

JioPhone 2 can also be bought with EMI starting at Rs 141.71 per month, applicable only on credit card. In addition, Paytm is offering a cashback of Rs 200. To avail the cashback, users will need to pay for the JioPhone 2 using Paytm. The delivery is said to take five to seven business days.

JioPhone 2 can also be bought using the cash on delivery option. Do note that JioPhone 2 requires a Jio SIM and SIM card from any other operator like Vodafone, Airtel, etc will not work on the device. A Jio SIM can also be home delivered, but the delivery option is limited to select areas, which can be checked for by entering the pin code of your area.

Reliance Jio has listed on its website special prepaid monthly as well as long-term plans for JioPhone and JioPhone 2 including Rs 49, Rs 99, and Rs 153 monthly packs. The long-term packs are of Rs 297 and Rs 594.

JioPhone 2 is the successor to the original JioPhone, which was unveiled in 2017. JioPhone 2 has only been made available via flash sale mode since its launch in August last year, except in November when it went on open sale for a week during the company’s Diwali Dhamala sale.

JioPhone 2 features a wider and horizontal display as well as a full-sized QWERTY keypad. It features a 2.4-inch QVGA screen and runs KaiOS. The phone comes with 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

In terms of connectivity, the dual-SIM phone supports VoLTE, VoWiFi, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC. It also comes with built-in support for FM radio. JioPhone 2 is backed by a 2,000mAh battery.