Reliance JioPhone 2 registrations to start on August 15: How to book, offers, price, specifications, etc

Reliance JioPhone 2 will be available on August 15. The advanced 4G phone offers a slew of interesting features including a physical keyboard and WhatsApp support for Rs 2,999. JioPhone 2 is a successor to last year’s mega-hit – JioPhone. JioPhone 2 was announced last month at Reliance Industries annual AGM.

While prospective buyers had to wait for weeks to register and purchase the original JioPhone last year, this time around users can buy the JioPhone 2 on August 15 itself. In case you want to grab the new feature phone from Jio, here is how you can register and book the JioPhone 2.

How to book JioPhone 2 via MyJioApp and Jio.com

Registration for JioPhone 2 will commence on August 15. Prospective buyers can book a JioPhone 2 by heading to Jio’s official site or via MyJio app. The site or app once opened, click on JioPhone 2 registration page and then tap on ‘Get Now’ option. Following this, you will be asked to enter your personal details including name, contact number, address etc. Users should keep in note that there is no cash on delivery option available. They will have the entire amount of Rs 2,999 for JioPhone 2 through net banking or via debit/credit card. Jio has not mentioned any information regarding the shipping details, however, reports claim that the phone will be delivered in the few days following the payment.

JioPhone 2 launch in India: Price, specifications

As mentioned, the new JioPhone 2 comes for a price of Rs 2,999 in India. Reliance at its Annual General Meeting announced the Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama offer under which existing feature phone users will be able to exchange their current device for the Jio Phone for just Rs. 501.

Speaking of its specifications, JioPhone 2 sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display. It runs on KAI operating system, and comes with 512MB RAM and 4GB onboard storage. The storage can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 128GB). As for the camera, the phone offers a 2MP rear camera sensor and a VGA front camera sensor. JioPhone 2 carries a 2,000mAh battery backup. Connectivity options on the phone include VoLTE, VoWiFi, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth, and FM radio. It supports LTE Cat4 DL: 150Mbps/UL: 50Mbps, and LTE Band 2,5,40, 2G Band 900/1800.

Reliance Jio recently got support for a number of apps, including WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, and Google Maps. Like the original phone, JioPhone 2 will come loaded with WhatsApp, YouTube, and other media social media apps.

