Jio Phone 3 with MediaTek processor, Android Go could launch on Aug 12

Reliance Jio Phone 3 could be unveiled at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 12. The successor to Jio Phone 2 is said to come with MediaTek processor, according to a report by Economic Times. It quotes TL Lee, General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communication business unit who told the site that the 4G feature phone project is going on and the devices are expected to be available soon.

The report adds that MediaTek’s initial plan was to launch low-priced Android Go based 4G smartphones under the LYF brand by Reliance Retail, which was later changed to focus on a new 4G feature phone, which is expected to be called the Jio Phone 3. MediaTek is also working with KaiOS, Lee reportedly said.

Android Go is a stripped-down version of Android designed to run on entry-level smartphones and Jio Phone is expected to run this software.

A separate report by BeetelBite claims that Jio Phone 3 could be an all-touch smartphone, quoting a Jio executive. Further, the phone will reportedly have 2GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, up from 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage in Jio Phone 2. The new Jio phone will also support expandable storage via a microSD card slot.

Further, the Jio Phone 3 will sport a 5MP sensor on the back and a 2MP sensor on the front. In comparison, the Jio Phone 2 sports a 2MP rear and 0.3MP front camera.

The report also speculates the price of the upcoming phone to be around Rs 4,500, while the sale will likely start in August through Jio website and Reliance Digital stores. Of course, the report needs to be taken with a pinch of salt and we will have to wait for an official announcement to know more.