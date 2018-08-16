Jio Phone 2 next flash sale on August 30: Price, sale timings, specs, and more

Jio Phone 2 next flash sale is scheduled to start from 12 PM on August 30 on Jio.com. Jio Phone 2 next flash sale is scheduled to start from 12 PM on August 30 on Jio.com.

Jio Phone 2 second flash sale will be held on August 30 on Jio.com. The sale will start at 12 PM. The 4G-enabled smart feature phone was announced at Jio’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in July this year. Jio Phone 2’s first flash sale took place on the company’s website on August 16. The phone can be bought at an introductory price of Rs 2,999.

Jio Phone 2 comes with a QWERTY keypad and horizontal display. The phone ships with popular social media apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube as well as Google Maps. The apps are now available for the original Jio Phone as well. Let us take a look at next sale date, price, and everything else to know:

Jio Phone 2 price in India and next sale date

Jio Phone 2 next flash sale is scheduled to start from 12 PM on August 30. Users can head to Jio.com to buy the phone. Jio Phone 2 will be available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999. The dual-SIM phone also comes with Jio’s own voice assistant, like we saw on Jio Phone.

Jio Phone 2 specifications and features

Jio Phone 2 is an upgraded version of Jio Phone, which was launched last year. It gets a 2.4-inch QVGA TFT display and a QWERTY keypad for ease of messaging. The phone runs KaiOS. Jio Phone 2 ships with 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. The phone is backed by a 2,000mAh battery, said to offer 15 days of standby time.

Read more: Reliance Jio GigaFiber registration opens tomorrow: Expected prices, plans, how to book, etc

JioPhone 2 sports a 2MP rear camera and a VGA front camera. In terms of connectivity options, the JioPhone 2 supports 4G, VoLTE, VoWiFi, 3.5G, 2G, WiFi, LTE Cat4 DL, FM Radio, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd