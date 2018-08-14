Jio Phone 2 flash sale begins 12 PM on August 16: Price, specification, and more

eliance Jio Phone 2 will be available through flash sale on Jio.com at 12 PM, August 16. Jio Phone 2 price in India is Rs 2,999. eliance Jio Phone 2 will be available through flash sale on Jio.com at 12 PM, August 16. Jio Phone 2 price in India is Rs 2,999.

Reliance Jio Phone 2 will be available through flash sale on Jio.com at 12 PM, August 16. Jio Phone 2 price in India is Rs 2,999. The higher-end variant of Jio Phone, which was launched last year, comes with a horizontal screen display and a full QWERTY keyboard.

Reliance Jio has also announced that Facebook, YouTube and Google Maps will be available on Jio Phone starting August 15. WhatsApp will also be rolled out on JioPhone devices soon, though the company did not specify a timeline.

In terms of specifications, the successor to Jio Phone comes with dual-SIM compatibility. It sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display and runs KaiOS, which has announced a partnership with Google to bring all of its apps to the platform. Jio Phone 2 features 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. The phone is backed by a 2,000mAh battery.

JioPhone 2 will ship with WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, Google Maps app. The phone gets a 2MP rear camera and a VGA front camera for. In terms of connectivity options, the JioPhone 2 supports 4G, VoLTE, VoWiFi, 3.5G, 2G, WiFi, LTE Cat4 DL, FM Radio, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC.

Jio Phone 2 was announced at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) in July this year. Jio had previously announced that Jio Phone 2 will be made available from August 15. Now, it looks like the company will begin with flash sale model for its new device, unlike Jio Phone, which needed to be pre-booked. The move suggests the company has limited stocks of Jio Phone 2 units.

