Jio Offer: Free 1GB 4G data with Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate, here’s how to avail

Reliance Jio is offering 1GB free additional 4G data to its customers who scan barcode from wrapper of a Dairy Milk chocolate. The offer is valid till September 30, and the free data can be availed by users over and above their regular Jio data plan. Jio’s ‘Cadbury Dairy Milk, the wrapper that gives’ offer is live on MyJio app.

MyJio app is running a banner ad for the offer, which can be clicked on to participate. Tap on the “Participate Now” tab to scan barcode of a Dairy Milk chocolate wrapper. As per terms and conditions of the contest, the free additional data will be transferred to MyJio acount within seven to eight working days. It can also be transferred by the user to account of any other Jio subscriber.

Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate worth Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 40, and Rs 100 will be eligible for free data. In addition, users can also scan barcode of Dairy Milk Crackle worth Rs 40, Dairy Milk Roast Almond worth Rs 40, Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut worth Rs 40 or Rs 80 as well as Dairy Milk Lickables worth Rs 35 to get free 1GB 4G data.

Reliance Jio’s Cadbury offer can be availed by scanning barcode of Dairy Milk worth as low as Rs 5. Do note that the free 1GB data will be given to users over and above their Jio plan. The terms and conditions of the offer include that only one wrapper can be redeemed per Jio account. Jio’s ‘Cadbury Dairy Milk, the wrapper that gives’ offer ends September 30.

