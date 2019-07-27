Reliance Jio launches new Jio Saarthi digital assistant to help users do online recharges

Reliance Jio recently became the largest telecom service provider in India. Now, the company has launched a new in-app digital assistant dubbed, Jio Saarthi, which according to the company is designed to make digital recharges easier. Jio Saarthi will be made available inside of the MyJio app.

Jio Saarthi will be made available to users inside of the MyJio app by the end of the day and is aimed to make recharging smartphones via the app easier for users who haven’t ever made an online recharge. A Jio executive told indianexpress.com the assistant will be made available on the Jio Phones apart from Android and iOS.

The company states that Jio Saarthi will provide its users with step-by-step voice directions for selecting a recharge pack and making the payment for it. The assistant will also help users in locating the payment details like their credit card CVV numbers.

The digital assistant will initially available in English and Hindi. However, the company has said that it plans to make it available in 12 regional languages gradually.

To access the new Jio Saarthi digital assistant users will have to update their MyJio app as soon as the update is made available. After updating the app, users will be able to see a floating icon for accessing the assistant, which when pressed will start dictating directions for doing the recharge.

Jio Saarthi will guide users through the whole recharge process, by helping them choose a recharge plan suitable for their needs, selecting the payment option and then helping them through the payment process.