A refreshed version of an iconic Nokia phone coming later this month: HMD

HMD Global has been silent for quite some time now. The last smartphone it launched was the Nokia 2.3. Looks like HMD is getting into the game very soon. On Saturday, HMD Global Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas revealed that a new version of an iconic Nokia phone is coming very soon. Sarvikas took to Twitter to announce this.

In the tweet he mentioned, “This is the 4th year I buy new shoes in anticipation of #CES and #MWC and it looks like this will be the best year yet! Found this stunning pair of limited edition #adidas #originals. This can only mean that we should launch a new #nokia #original @nokiamobile 😉 #ChineseNewYear.” Words like “Nokia” “Original” “Chinese New Year” suggest that the new version of an iconic Nokia phone will be launching around Chinese New Year, which is set for January 25. The company is yet to reveal specific details about the upcoming Nokia phone.

HMD has previously launched refreshed version of some of its iconic Nokia phones like Nokia 3310 and Nokia 8110. For now, the company hasn’t clearly mentioned which Nokia phone it will be launching this month. We can expect HMD to reveal specific details in the days to come.

Nokia’s 2020 roadmap

Currently, the Finnish smartphone manufacturer is said to be working on the Nokia 9 PureView successor. It is expected to be called Nokia 9.2. Previously it was said the phone will be called Nokia 9.1 but new reports now suggest that it will be 9.2 instead.

A new report coming from tipster Nokia Anew (username: @nokia_anew) reveals that the Nokia 9.2 launch has been delayed to late 2020.

The tipster reveals this information about the Nokia 9.2 via a tweet. In the tweet, Nokia Anew mentions “The announcement of Nokia 9.2 is likely to be delayed until the autumn due to the replacement of the processor on the Snapdragon 865.”

The Nokia 9.2 was previously expected to come packed with Snapdragon 855 processor but the leak suggests HMD has changed its mind and will now launch the 9.2 with Snapdragon 865 processor that Qualcomm announced last month. The presence of Snapdragon 865 means the Nokia 9.2 could be Nokia’s 5G phone this year.

Alongside Nokia 9.2, HMD Global will also release a Nokia phone with Snapdragon 765 processor. HMD has already teased the smartphone and revealed that it will come with a triple rear camera setup and 5G support.

