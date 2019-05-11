Redmi’s upcoming Snapdragon 855 powered flagship will be optimised for gaming

Redmi, which is a separate brand of Xiaomi, will be launching its Snapdragon 855 powered flagship smartphone on May 13 and it seems like the device will be optimised for gaming, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has revealed.

Advertising

In a post on China’s popular microblogging site Weibo, Weibing said that the three pain points while playing a game include game delay, battery and frequency reduction, have been addressed on the upcoming smartphone.

In a previous post, Weibing said that he got to know the AnTuTu running score of the Redmi flagship, and it scared him. This sparked speculations that the device scores more than 400,000 on benchmarks, due to the Snapdragon 855 processor, and other upgraded specs of the phone. The news was first reported by GizChina.

Earlier a protective cover of a smartphone going by the name Redmi K20 leaked online by ithome.com. It has been alleged that the cover belongs to the Redmi flagship.

Advertising

The cover mentions that the Redmi K20 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and sports a 4,000mAh battery. It also suggests the presence of a 48MP rear camera and a 6.39-inch AMOLED display.

The upcoming smartphone from Redmi will feature NFC and wireless charging, according to an announcement last month by Weibing.

Also read: Redmi Snapdragon 855 flagship to launch on May 13, could be called Redmi K20 Pro

While a lot of high-end flagship smartphones come with NFC and wireless charging support these days, there are not many devices in the mid-range segment which have these features.

It has also been reported that the Redmi’s flagship will feature a full-screen display with a popup selfie camera. The flagship device is also reported to have a trimmed down version, which will come with Snapdragon 730 processor.