Redmi’s next phone may feature 64MP camera sensor

Redmi may launch a smartphone in China which may feature Samsung’s mammoth 64MP camera sensor in it, according to a post by tipster Ice Universe on China’s microblogging site Weibo.

Advertising

According to the post, Samsung will be carrying out the international premiere of the 64MP camera sensor through a mysterious Galaxy A series phone and an upcoming Redmi phone will be featuring it in China. The tip was first reported by PhoneArena.

To recall, the 64MP sensor was introduced by Samsung around a month ago and it had reportedly gone for mass production and is expected to be launched in the market in the second half of 2019. There were also some reports which suggested that the Samsung Galaxy A70s will use the new sensor.

The ISOCELL Bright GW1 64MP sensor comes with Samsung’s Tetracell technology which can produce brighter low-light photographs with a 16MP resolution by combining four pixels in one. The 64MP sensor supports up to 100-decibel real-time HDR and captures 1080p slow-motion videos as well as Super PD PDAF (phase detection auto-focus) technology.

Advertising

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A70s could be world’s first smartphone with 64MP camera

Other features of this camera sensor include and full-HD recording at 480 frames-per-second (FPS) for slow-motion videos. Apart from the tip regarding the camera, there are no other details about the Redmi 64MP camera phone.