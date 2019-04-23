Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 India launch tomorrow: How to watch livestream, expected specs and more

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 expected price in India, specifications, launch event live streaming: Xiaomi will be holding a launch event in India tomorrow.

The company is expected to launch its Redmi Y3 smartphone at the event. The company has been sharing teasers for the smartphone for some time on its social media profiles. The company is also expected to launch the Redmi 7 at the same event.

According to the teasers, the upcoming Redmi Y3 will feature a 32MP selfie camera. Which will make it the best selfie smartphone in terms of MP count the company has to offer. Redmi 7 is expected to come with similar specifications as the Redmi Y3, with a few exceptions here and there.

Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 launch: How to watch livestream

Xiaomi will be livestreaming the event on the company’s official YouTube channel. You can also follow indianexpress.com for live updates. The event, according to the invite, is expected to commence at 11:30 AM IST.

Xiaomi is also expected to keep its social media handles updated with the happenings of the event, just like it usually does at every launch event.

Redmi Y3 expected specifications

We know that the Redmi Y3 will sport a 32MP selfie camera. Apart from that, not much is known about the specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

We also expect the device to sport a 4,000 mAh or bigger battery. The company also posted a durability test video of the smartphone showing that its screen is quite durable meaning that the device might feature Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Previous reports suggest the Redmi Y3 will sport a dual rear camera setup of 12MP + 2MP, similar to the one seen on the Redmi Note 7. The phone is expected to run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s MIUI 10 skin on top.

Redmi 7 expected specifications

Xiaomi is also expected to launch its Redmi 7 at the same event. Redmi 7 was earlier launched in China. It sports a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor paired with 2GB/3GB/4GB of RAM. It features a dual (12MP+2MP) camera setup on the back and an 8MP camera sensor on the front. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.