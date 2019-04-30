Redmi Y3 first sale today at 12 noon: Price, offer and specifications

Redmi Y3, the 32MP selfie camera phone from Xiaomi will go on sale for the first time today in India. Redmi launched the Redmi Y3 in two storage variants — 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB — together with budget-friendly device Redmi 7 at a launch event in New Delhi.

The price of the Redmi Y3 starts at Rs 9,999 and it will be up for sale today at 12 noon on Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The phone’s highlights include a 32MP selfie camera with EIS support, dual rear camera setup and a Snapdragon 632 processor. Redmi Y3 packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Redmi Y3 price and launch offers

Redmi Y3 costs Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model, and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The device will be available in three colour options– Bold Red, Elegant Blue, and Prime Black.

The launch offers on the Redmi Y3 include double data benefits on Airtel for first 10 recharges or first 10 months, whichever is earlier. Redmi Y3 customers can enjoy 4GB data per day (instead of 2GB per day) on Rs 249 plan for 28 days and 6GB data per day (instead of 3GB per day) on Rs 349 plan for 28 days.

Redmi Y3 specifications

Redmi Y3 features a 6.26-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The dual rear camera on the phone is a 12MP+2MP setup with AI scene detection. The battery is 4000 mAh with a micro-USB port at the bottom.

The main highlight of the device is its 32MP camera selfie camera, which has AI Beautify 4.0 and auto HDR features. The front camera relies on 4-in-1 pixel binning. Xiaomi claims that it will allow the device to take good selfies in low light situations.