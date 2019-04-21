Toggle Menu Sections
Redmi Y3 durability test video shows dual rear cameras, waterdrop-style notch displayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/redmi-y3-durability-test-video-dual-rear-cameras-waterdrop-notch-display-5686776/

Redmi Y3 durability test video shows dual rear cameras, waterdrop-style notch display

Xiaomi shared a durability test video of its upcoming device Redmi Y3 which shows the design of the phone as well as a dual-camera setup on the back.

redmi y3, redmi y3 32mp camera, redmi 32mp selfie camera, xiaomi redmi y3, redmi y3 launch, redmi y3 durability test, redmi y3 design, redmi y3 launch date, redmi y3 specifications, redmi y3 features
The durability test of Redmi Y3 shows a dual rear camera setup on the phone.

Xiaomi is set to launch the newest addition to its Y-series smartphone in India on April 24, 2019. The company shared a durability test of the 32MP selfie camera phone, confirming its name as Redmi Y3.

The video shared by Xiaomi India on Twitter also shows a vertically aligned dual camera setup at the back of the phone. There is an LED flash beneath the camera module to the left of the device and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor in the middle.

The colour of the phone shown in the video is blue and it can be seen reflecting all the colours of a rainbow depending on the angle of the light. The front of the phone looks similar to the Redmi Note 7 with a waterdrop notch at the top.

In the durability test of the phone, Redmi Y3 is thrown in a bin which is then sealed on top and pushed down the stairs. The video shows that the phone has survived the fall and we see the device in working condition. However, we do not get to see the closeup view.

Since the 51-second long video has not been taken in a single shot, we cannot confirm if the device which was thrown down the stairs is the same we got to see in the end.

Advertising

Rumours suggest that the dual rear camera on the Redmi Y3 will be a 12MP + 2MP setup. Also, since Redmi is sharing teasers for the Redmi Y3 claiming the phone to have a long lasting battery, we can expect a 4,000mAh or bigger battery in the device. It may run Android 9 Pie based MIUI 10.

Also read | Redmi 7 could launch alongside Redmi Y3 in India on April 24

Other than the Redmi Y3, Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi 7 in India on April 24. Redmi 7 was launched in China with a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch, Snapdragon 632 processor, 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, 12MP+2MP dual rear cameras, 8MP front camera, and a 4,000mAh battery. The phone costs 699 Yuan (approx Rs 7,000) for 2GB RAM + 16GB storage in China.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max molds indicate square-shaped triple rear setup
2 Lenovo Z6 Pro back panel photo leaked days ahead of launch
3 OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date will be revealed on April 23