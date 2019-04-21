Redmi Y3 durability test video shows dual rear cameras, waterdrop-style notch display

Xiaomi is set to launch the newest addition to its Y-series smartphone in India on April 24, 2019. The company shared a durability test of the 32MP selfie camera phone, confirming its name as Redmi Y3.

The video shared by Xiaomi India on Twitter also shows a vertically aligned dual camera setup at the back of the phone. There is an LED flash beneath the camera module to the left of the device and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor in the middle.

The colour of the phone shown in the video is blue and it can be seen reflecting all the colours of a rainbow depending on the angle of the light. The front of the phone looks similar to the Redmi Note 7 with a waterdrop notch at the top.

In the durability test of the phone, Redmi Y3 is thrown in a bin which is then sealed on top and pushed down the stairs. The video shows that the phone has survived the fall and we see the device in working condition. However, we do not get to see the closeup view.

Since the 51-second long video has not been taken in a single shot, we cannot confirm if the device which was thrown down the stairs is the same we got to see in the end.

Rumours suggest that the dual rear camera on the Redmi Y3 will be a 12MP + 2MP setup. Also, since Redmi is sharing teasers for the Redmi Y3 claiming the phone to have a long lasting battery, we can expect a 4,000mAh or bigger battery in the device. It may run Android 9 Pie based MIUI 10.

Other than the Redmi Y3, Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi 7 in India on April 24. Redmi 7 was launched in China with a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch, Snapdragon 632 processor, 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, 12MP+2MP dual rear cameras, 8MP front camera, and a 4,000mAh battery. The phone costs 699 Yuan (approx Rs 7,000) for 2GB RAM + 16GB storage in China.